Five enemy trucks and two motorcycles destroyed: combat work by drone operators of 3rd Battalion of 58th SMIB. VIDEO

Drone operators of the Third Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi SMIB destroyed two motorcycles and five trucks used by the occupiers in their logistics.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on the unit's social media page.

"It's hard at war without transport. Trucks are involved in the transportation of ammunition, building materials for fortifications, and sometimes personnel. The enemy uses motorcycles for fast movement, including during assaults. The pilots of the 3rd Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the 58th Brigade are doing everything to make life difficult for the occupying forces in the north of Kharkiv region. The hunt for enemy transport is ongoing, with hits recorded even while moving in the frontline zone," the soldiers say in a commentary to the video.

