Ukrainian soldier with small arms targets enemy ’sleeper’ drone. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian soldier using small arms to destroy a Russian 'sleeper' drone.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian drone attacked our soldiers while they were driving a car.

"The village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv region. After a combat mission, Ukrainian soldiers were returning with the driver. A Russian drone was already waiting at the intersection. The first two aimed shots knocked out the camera, the operator was unable to bring the fibre-optic drone into the car, and the next shot of the enemy's FPV destroyed it," the commentary to the publication reads.

