Ukrainian soldier with small arms targets enemy ’sleeper’ drone. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian soldier using small arms to destroy a Russian 'sleeper' drone.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian drone attacked our soldiers while they were driving a car.
"The village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv region. After a combat mission, Ukrainian soldiers were returning with the driver. A Russian drone was already waiting at the intersection. The first two aimed shots knocked out the camera, the operator was unable to bring the fibre-optic drone into the car, and the next shot of the enemy's FPV destroyed it," the commentary to the publication reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password