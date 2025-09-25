481 2
Zelenskyy discussed with Macron strengthening of air defence and use of frozen Russian assets. VIDEO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations to discuss strengthening air defence and the possibility of using frozen Russian assets.
According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy posted this on his Telegram channel.
The leaders discussed Russia's escalation against European countries and the cases of drones in Poland, Romania, and Denmark, as well as fighter jets in Estonia.
They also discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine and the further strengthening of sanctions against Russia, in particular against its shadow tanker fleet.
