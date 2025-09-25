Drones attacked Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO

At least six explosions occurred on the night of 25 September in the Belorechensk district of the Krasnodar Krai of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

At night, local residents reported explosions that began around 02:30 a.m. On the outskirts of one of the towns, bright flashes were seen in the sky, and eyewitnesses assumed that air defences were operating.

According to the network, the plant of "EuroChem-Belorechenskie Minudobreniya" LLC was attacked in Belorechensk.

The Russian authorities warned of the threat of drone attacks in Krasnodar and Tuapse and urged local residents to stay in shelters.

"EuroChem-Belorechenskie Minudobreniya" ("EuroChem-BMU" LLC) is one of the largest chemical enterprises in southern Russia, located in the vicinity of the town of Belorechensk in Krasnodar Krai. It specialises in the production of phosphate and complex water-soluble mineral fertilisers and nitrogen compounds. The company is part of the "EuroChem" mineral and chemical company, one of the world's largest mineral fertiliser producers.