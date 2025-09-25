Elimination of Russian infantry by drones of 414th Unmanned Systems Forces Brigade. VIDEO
Pilots of the 414th Brigade of the USF (Unmanned Systems Forces) showed footage of Russian assault troops killed by drones.
The corresponding video was published on the Wormbusters channel, Censor.NET reports.
