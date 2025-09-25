Ukraine and Papua New Guinea sign communiqué establishing diplomatic relations. VIDEO

On the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on September 25, Ukraine and Papua New Guinea officially established diplomatic relations.

According to Censor.NET, the Joint Communiqué was signed by Foreign Ministers Andrii Sybiha and Justin Tkatchenko, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

Sybiha expressed gratitude to his counterpart for the principled support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stressed that Kyiv is ready to develop relations in the fields of global food security, digital technologies, and humanitarian initiatives.

"For us, this is not just a symbolic gesture, but an important step toward strengthening cooperation," Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said.

Papua New Guinea’s Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko has Ukrainian roots — he is the son of Ukrainian emigrants to Australia and received Papua New Guinea citizenship in 2006.

