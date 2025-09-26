ENG
Dump of destroyed Russian military equipment on side of road in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the occupier filming destroyed Russian military equipment on the side of the road in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows at least three dozen burned armoured vehicles and trucks.

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war - about 1,106,430 people (+940 per day), 426 aircraft, 11,203 tanks, 33,147 artillery systems, 23,287 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

