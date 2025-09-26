Dump of destroyed Russian military equipment on side of road in Donetsk region. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the occupier filming destroyed Russian military equipment on the side of the road in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows at least three dozen burned armoured vehicles and trucks.
Warning: Strong language!
