In Donetsk region, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed column of Russian equipment - more than 20 vehicles were destroyed. VIDEO
In the Donetsk region, near Myrnohrad, Ukrainian forces struck a powerful blow at the occupiers' equipment.
According to Censor.NET, more than 20 pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed at a distance of less than 300 metres along the road.
"The aggressor's army is making such great sacrifices to capture another piece of land or a destroyed village," the video caption reads .
