Minus 60 occupiers: combat work of the Phoenix unit. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Phoenix unmanned systems unit of the State Border Guard Service conducted a record-breaking flight to destroy the occupiers in the eastern part of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, in just one day, border guards killed 60 Russian soldiers using drones.

Thevideo of the destruction of the invaders was posted on social media by the Phoenix Brigade.

