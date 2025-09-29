SOF soldiers again carried out successful operations behind enemy lines: three Russian servicemen and their transport destroyed, and documents and weapons of those eliminated seized. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 73rd Marine Centre of the SOF together with the DIU soldiers once again conducted special operations behind enemy lines on their own territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the SOF.

As noted, the combat group conducted special reconnaissance in one of the regions of the Russian Federation. During it, the operators organised an ambush on enemy vehicles. As a result of the coordinated actions of the Special Forces, three Russian servicemen and their vehicles were killed.

"After completing a number of tasks in the enemy's territory, the guys returned to Ukraine with documents and weapons of the destroyed enemy.

They also took an autonomous motion detector, which is used by the FSB border service of russia to equip the perimeter of the state border," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the SOF conducted successful actions in the rear of the Russian Federation, ambushing the transport of the Russian occupiers.