6 640 10

Ukrainian Armed Forces drone strikes Russian checkpoint with anti-drone nets. VIDEO

In the North Slobozhanskyi direction, a fibre-optic-controlled kamikaze drone of the Aquila unit of the Steel Frontier brigade raided an enemy checkpoint covered by anti-drone nets.

The drone flew over 20 km and hit the target, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers did not expect a strike on such a remote and allegedly protected facility and tried to hide," the SBGS commentary under the video reads.

