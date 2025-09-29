Ukrainian Armed Forces drone strikes Russian checkpoint with anti-drone nets. VIDEO

In the North Slobozhanskyi direction, a fibre-optic-controlled kamikaze drone of the Aquila unit of the Steel Frontier brigade raided an enemy checkpoint covered by anti-drone nets.

The drone flew over 20 km and hit the target, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers did not expect a strike on such a remote and allegedly protected facility and tried to hide," the SBGS commentary under the video reads.

See more: DIU has released names of 13 Russian commanders involved in missile attacks on Ukraine. PHOTO

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!