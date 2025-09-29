Ukrainian Armed Forces drone strikes Russian checkpoint with anti-drone nets. VIDEO
In the North Slobozhanskyi direction, a fibre-optic-controlled kamikaze drone of the Aquila unit of the Steel Frontier brigade raided an enemy checkpoint covered by anti-drone nets.
The drone flew over 20 km and hit the target, Censor.NET reports.
"The occupiers did not expect a strike on such a remote and allegedly protected facility and tried to hide," the SBGS commentary under the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password