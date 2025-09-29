Ukrainian drone filmed 19 eliminated occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Drone operators of the strike UAV company "Favorit" of the 107th Territorial Defence Forces Brigade "counted" the number of eliminated occupiers during one of their sorties.
The drone flew along the so-called "death trail", where the bodies of 19 Russian soldiers lay, Censor.NET reports.
"You won’t find this many millionaires per square meter even in Dubai," the video caption read.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password