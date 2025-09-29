Ukrainian drone filmed 19 eliminated occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Drone operators of the strike UAV company "Favorit" of the 107th Territorial Defence Forces Brigade "counted" the number of eliminated occupiers during one of their sorties.

The drone flew along the so-called "death trail", where the bodies of 19 Russian soldiers lay, Censor.NET reports.

"You won’t find this many millionaires per square meter even in Dubai," the video caption read.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces drone strikes Russian checkpoint with anti-drone nets. VIDEO

Read more on Telegram channel!