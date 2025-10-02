ENG
Fighters from Signum battalion destroyed occupiers and armoured transporter-tractor. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Signum battalion, together with adjacent units, stopped a night attack by the occupiers and destroyed an enemy armoured transporter-tractor. The operation was conducted in the Siverskyi sector.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy attempted a "night assault", but Ukrainian soldiers raised drones in a matter of minutes and eliminated the invaders and destroyed enemy equipment.

The video of the occupiers' destruction was shared on social media.

Russian Army (10131) elimination (5907) Donetsk region (4580) arms (932) Bakhmutskyy district (423) Siversk (122)
