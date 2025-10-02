Fighters from Signum battalion destroyed occupiers and armoured transporter-tractor. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Signum battalion, together with adjacent units, stopped a night attack by the occupiers and destroyed an enemy armoured transporter-tractor. The operation was conducted in the Siverskyi sector.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy attempted a "night assault", but Ukrainian soldiers raised drones in a matter of minutes and eliminated the invaders and destroyed enemy equipment.

The video of the occupiers' destruction was shared on social media.

