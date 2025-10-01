ENG
79th Brigade eliminates 154 occupiers and over 100 pieces of equipment in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 79th Separate Tavriia Air Assault Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces continue to eliminate enemy troops and destroy Russian equipment in the Pokrovsk direction, east of the town of Myrnohrad.

According to Censor.NET, in September alone the unit eliminated 154 occupiers, wounded another 104, and destroyed two tanks, two artillery pieces, five armoured vehicles, five trucks and 96 enemy UAVs.

The video was posted by the soldiers on social media.

