Occupier fled and got entangled in grass — he was eliminated by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing combat operations by the "Incognito Group" battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade against a Russian soldier.
According to Censor.NET, according to the video caption, the occupier, fleeing from Ukrainian soldiers, got entangled in the grass, after which he was eliminated by "Incognito" drone operators.
