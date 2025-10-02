Occupier fled and got entangled in grass — he was eliminated by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing combat operations by the "Incognito Group" battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade against a Russian soldier.

According to Censor.NET, according to the video caption, the occupier, fleeing from Ukrainian soldiers, got entangled in the grass, after which he was eliminated by "Incognito" drone operators.

