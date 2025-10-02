ENG
Occupier fled and got entangled in grass — he was eliminated by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing combat operations by the "Incognito Group" battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade against a Russian soldier.

According to Censor.NET, according to the video caption, the occupier, fleeing from Ukrainian soldiers, got entangled in the grass, after which he was eliminated by "Incognito" drone operators.

Russian Army (10148) elimination (5918) 54th brigade (55) drones (3032)
