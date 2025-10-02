In the Pokrovsk direction, servicemen of the rapid response commandant’s office of the Chernihiv Border Detachment captured a 31-year-old Russian citizen from the Republic of Tuva, with the call sign "Taiga."

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The captured occupier said he had not undergone military training and had a poor command of the Russian language.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the man approached Ukrainian border guards on his own and surrendered, explaining that he did not know how to fight and had no desire to take part in combat.

The occupier said he has two young children and tried to hide when the draft notice arrived, but was forcibly conscripted into the aggressor state’s army.

After questioning, it turned out that the man, who used to tend a flock of sheep in Tuva, understands something his counterpart in the Kremlin does not: the war launched by Russia must be brought to an end, the border guards added.

