Kherson police record consequences of Russian attacks: two dead and three wounded civilians. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the right bank of the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems and UAVs.

Russian troops shelled Antonivka with a mortar, killing a 72-year-old woman who was on the street at the time of the attack, Censor.NET reports.

In the morning, the occupiers shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with multiple rocket launchers. A 60-year-old man who was riding a bicycle at the time of the shelling was killed. In the evening, a 26-year-old woman came under artillery fire on the street. She received an blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. Another Kherson resident needed medical assistance as she had been injured by enemy shelling the day before.

In the "Korabel" neighbourhood, a Russian FPV drone attacked a civilian car, injuring a 63-year-old man. Police evacuated the victim from the danger zone and took him to hospital. Police investigative teams were working at the sites of the attacks to remove the fragments of enemy shells and record the crimes.







Read more: Enemy shelled 27 settlements of Kherson region: man was killed, 3 people were wounded, 11 houses were damaged