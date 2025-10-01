Enemy shelled 27 settlements of Kherson region: man was killed, 3 people were wounded, 11 houses were damaged

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Kherson and other settlements in the region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Over the past day, Beryslav, Bilozerska, Zolota Balka, Vesele, Burgunka, Veletenske, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Kizomys, Lvove, Mykilsk, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Prydniprovske, Respublikanets, Rozlyv, Sablukivka, Tokarivka, Tomarine, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Maiak, Shyroka Balka, Dniprovske, Antonivka, Sofiivka, and the city of Kherson.

Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas in the region, damaging five high-rise buildings and six private houses. One person was killed as a result of Russian aggression. An unidentified man died on the spot during enemy shelling in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at around 6:30 a.m. He was on the street at the time of the attack. Three more people were wounded in the Kherson region.

