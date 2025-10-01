Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,111,480 people (+920 per day), 11,223 tanks, 33,324 artillery systems, 23,294 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,111,480 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 1.10.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1111480 (+920) people

tanks - 11223 (+1) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23294 (+3) units

artillery systems - 33324 (+13) units

MLRS - 1505 (+0) units

air defence systems - 1224 (+0) units

aircraft - 427 (+0) units

helicopters - 346 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 65552 (+249)

cruise missiles - 3790 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 63274 (+33)

special equipment - 3979 (+0)

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

