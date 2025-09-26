Border guards detained occupier in civilian clothes in Lyman direction, - SBGS. VIDEO

The crew of a heavy "Vampire" drone of the "Phoenix" unmanned aerial systems unit detected a suspicious man in civilian clothes at night in the Lyman direction and escorted him to the positions where he was detained.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, at around 04:00 a.m., the crew noticed the unknown man and decided to check his identity in an atypical way - they dropped a water bottle and a note. When the detainee could not confirm that he was their own, the border guards found out that he was an enemy soldier.

The detainee was without weapons and ammunition - he allegedly discarded his assault rifle and body armour when he got lost. He said that he had recently been mobilised and immediately sent to assault operations, and that he had been frightened during the advance and decided to surrender.

After documentation, the border guards handed the detainee over to the competent authorities for further investigation.

