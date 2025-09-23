Fighters from the Rapid Response Border Commandant’s Office of the 105th Border Detachment captured a 61-year-old Russian Army serviceman in the Pokrovsk area.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

According to the SBGS, the man had worked his whole life in civilian jobs and had no connection to the military. Despite his age and health issues, Russia’s Ministry of Defense mobilized him in May 2025 to take part in assaults on Ukrainian positions.

According to the border guards, when he surrendered, he had an assault rifle, four full magazines, and a small supply of food. The prisoner acknowledged that Vladimir Putin started the war against Ukraine and urged fellow citizens not to go to the front, but to allow Ukraine to decide its own future.

"Ukrainian border guards saved the life of a man whom the Kremlin had effectively condemned to death," the SBGS noted.

