Russian military personnel on motorcycles threw wounded occupier into landing. VIDEO

Four Russian soldiers on motorbikes left a wounded occupier to die in the landing zone.

According to Censor.NET, the evacuation team of the Russian army failed to properly tie the wounded comrade to the motorcycle with a tourniquet. The occupiers also filmed the process and posted it on the Internet.

