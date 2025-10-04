3 575 13
Russian military personnel on motorcycles threw wounded occupier into landing. VIDEO
Four Russian soldiers on motorbikes left a wounded occupier to die in the landing zone.
According to Censor.NET, the evacuation team of the Russian army failed to properly tie the wounded comrade to the motorcycle with a tourniquet. The occupiers also filmed the process and posted it on the Internet.
