ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9215 visitors online
News Video Evacuation of the wounded
3 575 13

Russian military personnel on motorcycles threw wounded occupier into landing. VIDEO

Four Russian soldiers on motorbikes left a wounded occupier to die in the landing zone.

According to Censor.NET, the evacuation team of the Russian army failed to properly tie the wounded comrade to the motorcycle with a tourniquet. The occupiers also filmed the process and posted it on the Internet.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,114,380 people (+950 per day), 11,226 tanks, 33,428 artillery systems, 23,298 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (10165) evacuation (598) elimination (5929)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 