Dutch Prime Minister Schoof arrives in Kyiv. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, who is on a visit to Kyiv, visited Mykhailivska Square and paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Together with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, we honoured the memory of the fallen Ukrainian defenders. We cherish with gratitude the memory of all those who defended our freedom and their feat. Blessed memory to the Ukrainian defenders who died fighting for Ukraine's independence. Eternal gratitude to each and every one of them," the President said.

This is Schoof's second visit to Kyiv since his appointment as Prime Minister in July 2025.

