Missile strike on power substation in Belgorod: part of city without electricity. VIDEO
On the afternoon of 6 October, several explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, allegedly at a power substation.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.
The "Luch" power substation was hit, where a fire broke out. After the explosions, part of the city lost power.
Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov also reported the threat of a possible missile strike.
