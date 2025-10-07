Indian recruited by Russians surrenders to Ukrainian Armed Forces: "I didn’t want to fight, I wanted to escape". VIDEO

A 22-year-old Indian citizen named Majoti was captured by the Ukrainian military. He agreed to serve in the Russian army to avoid a seven-year prison sentence.

This was reported by the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, Censor.NET informs.

According to the prisoner, he was in Russia for training, but was convicted "because of drugs". Later, he was offered to sign a contract with the Russian army instead of serving his sentence. Majoti agreed, hoping to avoid prison, but after three days at the front, he decided to surrender to the Ukrainian military.

He noted that he had only had 16 days of training, and after a conflict with his commander, he voluntarily approached Ukrainian positions and laid down his arms.

"I went to the Ukrainian dugout, laid down my weapon and said I didn't want to fight. I have not killed anyone, I have not done anything bad to anyone. I was only at the front for three days. I didn't want to fight, I wanted to escape," the prisoner said.

Majoti also said that he did not want to return to Russia and asked to be allowed to return to his homeland, India.

