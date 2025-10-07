Defence forces eliminated 50 occupiers and captured another 8 in village of Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have released footage of successful assault operations by the 141st Separate Mechanised Brigade in the village of Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The operation resulted in significant enemy losses. Soldiers of the "Shkval" assault unit eliminated 50 Russian invaders, and eight more were taken prisoner.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the 141st separate mechanised brigade.

"This operation is proof that we are not standing still. We are not only holding the defence, but also confidently moving forward, liberating our territories and ruthlessly destroying every bug that has crawled onto our land," the soldiers said.

