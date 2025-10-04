Defence Forces cleared Sosnivka, Novoselivka, Sichneve and Khoroshe in Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advanced near Sosnivka, - DeepState. MAP
The Defence Forces are making territorial gains in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project.
The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have cleared Sosnivka (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), Novoselivka (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), Sichenove (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region) and Khoroshe (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region). The enemy advanced near Sosnivka," the statement said.
Earlier, DeepState, citing its own sources, reported that these settlements had been cleared.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password