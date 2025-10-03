Defense Forces clear Sosnivka, Khoroshe, Novoselivka and Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region – DeepState

In September, Ukraine’s Defense Forces cleared Sosnivka, Khoroshe, Novoselivka and Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The monitoring project DeepState reported this, according to Censor.NET.

"According to our sources, in September, fighters of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment cleared three villages in Dnipropetrovsk region, while another village was cleared by the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade. Most of the positions were later handed over to other mechanized units. Stabilization measures are ongoing," the report said.

DeepState noted that for security reasons, the results of the operation were not shown on the map.

At the same time, analysts wrote that Russian forces have resumed assaults on Novoselivka and Sichneve. Enemy presence has again been recorded there, but Ukraine’s Defense Forces are working to prevent them from consolidating.

"An additional problem arose due to the collapse of friendly defenses further south, as for about a week units in this area have been operating in a semi-encirclement, cutting off the enemy vanguard from the approaches to Orestopil," DeepState reported.

