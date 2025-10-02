They have been beating their 4-year-old son to death over four days: couple will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS

A couple who systematically have been abusing their 4-year-old son over four days will be tried in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigation, the parents beat the boy with their hands, feet and a metal pipe because the child was disobedient and took bread and cookies without permission. Some of the abuse was recorded in the presence of other children.

At least 12 injuries were found on the child's body in the head area, more than 10 on the torso and limbs, as well as a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. According to experts, the child died of traumatic shock.

The couple are being held in custody without the right to be released on bail. They were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the intentional murder of a minor child with particular cruelty. The sanction of the article provides for life imprisonment.

In addition, the court is considering a claim for deprivation of parental rights in respect of the couple's other two children.

