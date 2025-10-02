Stepfather had been raping his stepdaughter for 3 years: 45-year-old man detained in Kyiv region, - prosecutor’s office

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers detained a 45-year-old man suspected of repeatedly raping his underage stepdaughter.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigation, the stepfather had been systematically committing acts of sexual violence and repeatedly raping his stepdaughter, born in 2010, for three years, from March 2022 to August 2025.

The girl repeatedly tried to tell her mother about the rape, but the woman did not believe her. Instead of going to the police, the mother took the child to a pseudo-polygraph examiner, who claimed that the girl was lying. Only after the victim's aunt contacted the authorities did law enforcement agencies begin an investigation.

The suspect has been notified of suspicion under Parts 4 and 6 of Article 152 and Part 4 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which concern crimes against the sexual freedom and integrity of a minor child. The articles provide for punishment ranging from 15 years' imprisonment to life imprisonment.

The court has imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.

