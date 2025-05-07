ENG
Raped minor: man who was wanted by police was detained on train in Zhytomyr region, - SBGS. PHOTO

In Zhytomyr region, border guards detained a man who was wanted under a criminal article on sexual relations with a minor.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

While checking the "Korosten-Berezhest" train as part of border control, border guards found a passenger without any documents. When he realised that he could be exposed, he tried to escape, but was promptly detained.

In the course of the check, the detainee was identified as a resident of Ovruch, who is wanted for a criminal offence related to sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16 (Article 155 of the Criminal Code).

The man was handed over to the police for further procedural actions. In addition, administrative materials were drawn up against him for violation of border legislation, the final decision on which will be made by the court.

