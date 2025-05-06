In the Vovchansk direction, border guards from the Forpost Brigade successfully repelled an assault by Russian invaders. Under fire from Ukrainian defenders, the enemy was forced to retreat with losses. During the battle, one of the assault troops was captured — a native of Kursk Oblast and a warrant officer of the Russian army. It was later revealed that he had been fighting as part of the "Storm Z" unit, which is formed from convicts. Prior to mobilization, he had been serving a sentence for desertion.

In captivity, he thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for saving his life and providing assistance, Censor.NET reports.

