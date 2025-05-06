1 808 7
Forpost fighters thwart Russian assault and capture enemy soldier – convict from "Storm Z" unit. VIDEO
In the Vovchansk direction, border guards from the Forpost Brigade successfully repelled an assault by Russian invaders. Under fire from Ukrainian defenders, the enemy was forced to retreat with losses. During the battle, one of the assault troops was captured — a native of Kursk Oblast and a warrant officer of the Russian army. It was later revealed that he had been fighting as part of the "Storm Z" unit, which is formed from convicts. Prior to mobilization, he had been serving a sentence for desertion.
In captivity, he thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for saving his life and providing assistance, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password