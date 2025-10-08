Powerful strike on occupiers’ motorboat - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO

Operators of unmanned systems of the Defence Forces continue to destroy equipment and occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, on 7 October, aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Guard Service discovered a motorboat with a crew of Russian invaders at the mouth of the river.

The enemy tried to move unnoticed by water, but was detected by Ukrainian intelligence in time.

"In the southern direction, the SBGSU aerial reconnaissance spotted a motorboat with the occupiers' crew," the service said.

Fire was launched immediately after the target was detected. "Information on enemy losses is being clarified," the State Border Guard Service added.

