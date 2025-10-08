ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10617 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers
5 372 5

Powerful strike on occupiers’ motorboat - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO

Operators of unmanned systems of the Defence Forces continue to destroy equipment and occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, on 7 October, aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Guard Service discovered a motorboat with a crew of Russian invaders at the mouth of the river.

The enemy tried to move unnoticed by water, but was detected by Ukrainian intelligence in time.

"In the southern direction, the SBGSU aerial reconnaissance spotted a motorboat with the occupiers' crew," the service said.

Fire was launched immediately after the target was detected. "Information on enemy losses is being clarified," the State Border Guard Service added.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1306) elimination (5949) boat (9)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 