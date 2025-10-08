6 046 12
Drone operator from Russian army catches Ukrainian kamikaze drone with his hands moments before his death, mistaking it for his own drone. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a drone operator from the Russian army trying to catch a Ukrainian kamikaze drone with his hands, confusing it with his own drone.
According to Censor.NET, the camera of the Ukrainian UAV captures a drone operated by the occupier.
