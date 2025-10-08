ENG
Drone operator from Russian army catches Ukrainian kamikaze drone with his hands moments before his death, mistaking it for his own drone. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a drone operator from the Russian army trying to catch a Ukrainian kamikaze drone with his hands, confusing it with his own drone.

According to Censor.NET, the camera of the Ukrainian UAV captures a drone operated by the occupier.

