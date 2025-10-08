ENG
Lviv region bids farewell to mother and daughter killed in Russian strike. VIDEO

In the village of Lapaivka in Lviv region, a 40-year-old woman, Ulyana Konstantynova, and her 15-year-old daughter, Anastasiia Hrytsiv, were killed in a nighttime shelling on October 5.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

On Wednesday, October 8, a farewell ceremony for the victims was held in the village of Mshana. Local residents gathered to honor the memory of the mother and daughter. They were laid to rest at the local cemetery.

