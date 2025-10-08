Ukrainian Su-27 destroys occupiers’ command post in Bakhmut with high-precision GBU-62 bomb. VIDEO

A Ukrainian Su-27 pilot destroyed the occupiers' command post in Bakhmut with a GBU-62 precision bomb.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by the Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

Our Su-27 Aces hit the enemy command post in Bakhmut with a precise #GBU62 strike. The enemy had only just managed to clear up the aftermath of two previous hits and now a new one has arrived. According to intercepted communications, the strike was quite effective, someone important was sent into eternal sleep again," the post’s author commented.

