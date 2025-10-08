"Black Raven" repelled Russian assault in Pokrovsk direction: equipment and occupiers taken out. VIDEO

Fighters of the "Black Raven" unmanned systems battalion of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" are eliminating enemy personnel and equipment on the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, in cooperation with adjacent units the troops repelled a massive mechanized assault by Russian forces.

UAV operators destroyed two armored vehicles, a D-30 gun, a D-20 howitzer, two landing sites, a field ammunition depot, a VAZ-2121 vehicle, two motorcycles, and at least 20 invading combatants.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Burned-out equipment, spectacular infantry strikes, just how you like it," the fighters commented under the video.

Watch more: Warehouse of plant that produces electronics and microchips for Russian military-industrial complex is on fire in Novosibirsk, Russia. VIDEO