Soldiers from 24th Aidar Battalion and 33rd Assault Regiment raised Ukrainian flag in Mali Shcherbaky, settlement under control of Defence Forces. VIDEO

The units of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar" together with their colleagues from the 33rd separate assault regiment, raised the Ukrainian flag in the village of Mali Shcherbaki in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the battalion's press centre.

As noted, the settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"This success is the result of clear interaction, determination, and coordinated work of the units. Each step like this is another page in our struggle, which continues every day, despite fatigue, risks, and losses," the statement said.

Zaporizka region (1544) Aidar (33) de-occupation (241) Vasylivskyy district (83) Mali Shcherbaky (4)
