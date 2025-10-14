"Wings of OMEGA" blew up occupier’s artillery, which was hiding in thickets. VIDEO

Special forces of a separate detachment of the National Guard's Omega Wings eliminated the Russian occupier with the help of artillery.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy was hiding in the thickets until Ukrainian drones spotted him - after adjusting the fire, the invader was destroyed.

The soldiers posted a video of their combat work on social media.

