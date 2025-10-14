"Wings of OMEGA" blew up occupier’s artillery, which was hiding in thickets. VIDEO
Special forces of a separate detachment of the National Guard's Omega Wings eliminated the Russian occupier with the help of artillery.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy was hiding in the thickets until Ukrainian drones spotted him - after adjusting the fire, the invader was destroyed.
The soldiers posted a video of their combat work on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password