Tyres set on fire under KCMA building: police detained man. VIDEO
A man set fire to car tyres near the the KCMA building on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted online.
Later, the Kyiv police reported that the fire was contained.
Law enforcement officers detained a man involved in the arson. He turned out to be a local resident born in 1977, and was taken to the police station.
His motives are currently being established.
