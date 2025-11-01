Power outage in Moscow region: drone attack reported. VIDEO

Late in the evening on 31 October, a power outage was reported in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, according to Censor.NET.

What is known about the blackout in the Moscow region?

Residents of the Russian city of Zhukovsky and surrounding settlements report a loss of power.

The Zhukovsky administration claims that the power outage was allegedly caused by an "emergency situation in the power system."

At the same time, information appeared in Russian public groups about unknown drones flying in the direction of Moscow.

At 23:40, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that one drone had been shot down as it approached the city.

At 00:55, he reported the alleged shooting down of another drone flying towards the Russian capital.