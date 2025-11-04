8 325 23
Fatal shot to occupier’s head: SOF fighter shows battle in Pokrovsk. VIDEO
A video has surfaced online showing Special Operations Forces (SOF) troops engaged in urban warfare with occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the footage was shared by a fighter of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The first-person footage shows a close-quarters battle ending with a Ukrainian soldier delivering a finishing shot to the occupier’s head.
As a result, the invader is eliminated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password