ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9191 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Elimination of Russian occupiers
8 325 23

Fatal shot to occupier’s head: SOF fighter shows battle in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

A video has surfaced online showing Special Operations Forces (SOF) troops engaged in urban warfare with occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was shared by a fighter of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The first-person footage shows a close-quarters battle ending with a Ukrainian soldier delivering a finishing shot to the occupier’s head.

As a result, the invader is eliminated.

Read more on our Telegram channel

See more: Six people wounded and houses and cars damaged in Kherson region as result of Russian attacks. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (10455) elimination (6162) Donetsk region (4806) SOF (351) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3137) Pokrovsk (586) Pokrovskyy district (906)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 