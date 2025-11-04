Six people wounded and houses and cars damaged in Kherson region as result of Russian attacks. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian occupiers continued to shell civilian infrastructure in the Kherson region, resulting in injuries and dozens of towns and villages coming under fire.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Where did the enemy strike?

Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Pryozerne, Komyshany, Soniachne, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kyzomys, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Inhulets, Novotiahynka, Darivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Novoberyslav, Mylove, Dudchany, Novohryhorivka, Burhunka, Kostyrka, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson came under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Consequences of shelling in the Kherson region

Enemy strikes damaged 27 objects: eight apartment buildings and 14 private houses, a police service vehicle and three civilian cars, and a bus.

The Russian army struck Mykolaivka with unguided air missiles from a helicopter.

Russian troops fired on Tomyna Balka from multiple launch rocket systems, damaging two private houses.

The occupiers directed "FPV" drones at private houses in Tekstylnyi and Dudchany. As a result of the strikes, two houses were damaged.

The occupying army fired artillery at Bilozerka, damaging a residential building.

Another house was damaged in Pryozerne due to explosives dropped from a UAV.

In Novohryhorivka, two private houses were damaged as a result of an attack by a strike drone.

In the coastal part of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, two fishermen aged 37 and 75 were injured as a result of artillery shelling. Both suffered blast and head injuries, concussions and shrapnel wounds. A private house was damaged.

In the "Korabel" neighbourhood, four apartment buildings were damaged by artillery fire.

The Dniprovskyi district was under artillery fire. A 65-year-old woman was injured. She was diagnosed with concussion, blast and head injuries. An apartment building and five private houses were damaged.

The Russians also attacked a shuttle bus with a drone at a public transport stop. The vehicle was damaged as a result of the drop of explosives.

In the Tsentralnyi District, an FPV drone attack damaged a police car and two civilian vehicles. Artillery strikes damaged an apartment building and a car.

In the evening, the Russians simultaneously launched MLRS strikes on the Korabelnyi and Tsentralnyi districts. Two apartment buildings were damaged.







Wounded among civilians

Six people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Specialised services were working at the sites of the Russian strikes, documenting and eliminating the consequences of the attacks.

Over the past day, the police responded to 364 reports and messages from citizens about criminal offences and other incidents. Twelve proceedings were opened under Article 438 "War Crimes" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

