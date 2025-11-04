UAVs attacked Chernihiv region: market, houses and farmers hit. Two dead and one wounded. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked the Chernihiv region with drones at night. Houses and the local market were hit.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
Novhorod-Siverskyi was under attack.
In total, there were 31 shellings during the day.
Casualties and injuries
Two people were killed and one man was injured as a result of a UAV detonation in the Borzna community.
"Right in the middle of a field, while farmers were working there. The explosion damaged agricultural equipment. Two civilian men were killed - one was 32 years old, the other was only 21. A 52-year-old man was injured," the report said.
