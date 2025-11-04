ENG
Enemy launched massive drone attack on Odesa region: port and energy infrastructure hit. PHOTOS

The enemy has once again launched a massive attack on the energy and port infrastructure of the Odesa region.

This was reported on Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

What does the Regional Military Administration say?

According to Kiper, on the night of 4 November, the region suffered two waves of massive drone strikes. Despite the active work of the air defence forces, which destroyed most of the enemy targets, there were hits on civilian port and energy infrastructure facilities.

The attack caused fires

The strikes caused fires. Road surfaces, industrial buildings and equipment were damaged. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fires.

Consequences

Odesa region after the shelling on 4 November
Odesa region after the shelling on 4 November
Odesa region after the shelling on 4 November
Odesa region after the shelling on 4 November

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," said the head of the region.

