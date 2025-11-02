Enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa region with drones: two people were killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 2 November, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. There are casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the strikes caused a fire in a car park with trucks, which rescuers quickly extinguished.

See more: At night, Russian forces again attacked gas production facilities in Poltava region. PHOTOS

What is known about the victims?

According to preliminary information, two people were killed and another was injured.







What does the RMA say?

According to the RMA, the enemy has again attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region.

Despite the active work of air defence forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure.

"As a result of the strike, five trucks caught fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers. According to preliminary information, two people were killed and one person was injured. Information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.





Law enforcement agencies are documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Odesa region.