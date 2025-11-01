At night, Russian forces again attacked gas production facilities in Poltava region. PHOTOS

On the night of 1 November, Russian invaders attacked the Poltava region. One of the gas production facilities was hit.

this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The enemy attack caused a fire.

"There were no reports of casualties," the statement said.

Twenty-two pieces of equipment and 93 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire. The fire was completely extinguished at 06:02.

Russian attacks on gas production in the Poltava region

On the night of 11 February 2025, a missile strike was carried out on gas production infrastructure in the Poltava region. It was reported that up to 19 cruise, ballistic and guided missiles were launched at production facilities. This resulted in the suspension of gas supplies to nine settlements.

On 7 March 2025, DTEK reported that its gas production facilities in the Poltava region had been attacked and forced to suspend operations.

On the night of 3 October 2025, the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure, including in the Poltava region, probably took place. Thirty-five missiles and 60 strike drones were recorded hitting Naftogaz Ukraine facilities in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

16 October 2025: As a result of another night attack, gas production facilities in the Poltava region were shut down.

28 October 2025: the chairman of the board of Naftogaz announced that this was the seventh attack in October, and that production facilities in the Poltava region had again been hit.

The attacks often involve a combination of rockets, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and strike drones.

