Enemy attacks Kherson region with artillery and drones: two killed, 17 injured

Throughout the day on October 31, two people were killed and 17 others injured in Russian attacks on the Kherson region.

Casualties and injuries as a result of attacks

As of 5:30 p.m., there were two confirmed fatalities and 17 wounded civilians.

Artillery strikes on Kherson during the day killed two civilians and injured 14 more, some of them seriously.

One person in the regional center was wounded in a drone attack.

Two additional civilians were injured in Bilozerka — one by enemy artillery fire and another by a drone strike.

Infrastructure damage

Russian shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, a dormitory of an educational institution, shops, a religious site, utility facilities, garages, and vehicles.

