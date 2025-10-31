ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Air defence forces destroyed one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile and 107 Russian UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Shelling on 31 October 2025. How did the air defence system perform?

On the night of 31 October, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 145 UAVs of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

What did the enemy use to attack?

Thus, the invaders launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region.

They also used 145 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Chauda, Hvardiiske – the TOT of Crimea AR.

About 90 of them were "Shahed" drones.

How did the air defence system perform?

One ballistic missile and 107 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of UAVs were destroyed in the north, south and east of the country.

Thirty-six strike UAVs were recorded hitting 20 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

