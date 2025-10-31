Three dead and 9 wounded: consequences of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia region

As a result of Russian strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, three people were killed and nine were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

Details

The invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Polohiv districts. In total, there were 673 strikes on 19 settlements.

Strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region

Russia launched 8 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia;

4 air strikes on Prymorske, Orikhiv, Novouspenivka, and Zaliznychne;

410 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Kushuhum, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Uspenivka, and Malynivka;

7 MLRS strikes hit Stepove, Malynivka, Uspenivka, and Preobrazhenka;

243 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Prymorske, Stepove, Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Uspenivka, and Malynivka.

There were 191 reports of damage to homes, infrastructure and vehicles.

